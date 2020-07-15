Teenager held for rape, murder

SALEM

15 July 2020 23:03 IST

Namakkal district police on Tuesday detained a 17-year-old boy on charges of raping and murdering a 24-year-old married woman at Keeraikadu in Kolli Hills.

According to police, the victim left her house near Keeraikadu on Monday to graze cows and did not return home. The victim’s husband went in search of her and found her body at Keeraikadu. Valavanthinadu police station registered a case and started investigation. On Tuesday, police detained a 17-year-old boy from Gunturkaadu on charges of rape and murder. Further investigations are on.

