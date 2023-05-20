ADVERTISEMENT

Teenager detained after bid to abduct cousin for ransom fails in Coimbatore

May 20, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old boy, who had attempted to abduct his minor cousin from her house at Mahadanapuram in Mettupalayam limits with the intent of extracting ransom, reportedly for purchase of mobile phone and a motorcycle, has been detained for questioning by the police.

The accused, who had intruded into the house of his uncle with masked face escaped when an alarm was raised by his aunt while attempting to take away the girl.

Acting on an alert from the girl’s father, the Mettupalayam police went in pursuit of the car. The boy had reportedly abandoned the car near Kallar bridge and escaped.

The police then traced the car owner with the registration number who told the police that he had rented out his vehicle to one Dhanush in Mettupalayam.

When confronted, Dhanush reportedly told the police that his younger brother had borrowed the car to attend a marriage with his friends.

The boy, on being cornered, subsequently confessed to his crime and the reason for the act.

