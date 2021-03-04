Coimbatore

Teenager arrested for sexual assault

The All Women Police Station, Dharapuram, in Tirruppur district on Wednesday arrested a 17-year-old boy for alleged sexual assault on a five-year-old girl.

The police said that the boy hailing from a residential area near Dharapuram committed sexual assault on the minor girl when she was playing at her house on Wednesday. The boy was arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, based on a complaint lodged by the parents of the girl.

