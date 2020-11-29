Teenager arrested for sexual assault on five-year-old girl

The All Women Police Station (AWPS), Perur, arrested a teenager for alleged sexual assault on a five-year-old girl.

As per the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the alleged incident took place around 7.30 p.m. on Friday. It said that the 17-year-old accused was sitting in front of his house when her daughter was playing outside.

The woman could not find her daughter when she returned from the kitchen. Meanwhile, she heard cries of her daughter from the juvenile’s house.

The woman and neighbours opened the door of the house using force and found the accused assaulting the minor girl sexually. They rescued the girl and the mother lodged a complaint with the AWPS, Perur.

The boy was arrested for offences under Sections 9 (m) (aggravated sexual assault on a child below twelve years) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to the Juvenile Delinquents Observation Home at the Lakshmi Mills junction.

Banned tobacco products seized

The Saravanampatti police seized two tonnes of banned tobacco products from eight vehicles during a vehicle check on Vilankurichi road on Saturday evening.

The police arrested six persons and seized the products were worth around ₹ 10.24 lakh from them.

Six arrested

The arrested have been identified as Alex Pandian (34) from Thoothukudi, K. Manikandan (27) from Udayampalayam, G. Karthik (23) from Villupuram, Anantha Narayanan (51) from Ganapthy, V. Manikandan (22) from Tirunelveli and A. Murugan (32) from Tiruppur.

The police were on the lookout for Guna, another accused.