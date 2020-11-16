Teenager arrested for murder

SALEM

The Salem City Police on Sunday arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly murdering his relative.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Yuvaraj (30) of Angammal Kovil Street here. He was living with his grandfather and the 17-year-old nephew. On Saturday, Yuvaraj advised his nephew to give up liquor and this led to a quarrel between them. Later, the teenager smashed a stone on Yuvaraj’s head while he was sleeping and fled the place.

Neighbours alerted the Annadhanapatti police. The boy was arrested on Sunday.