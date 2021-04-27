Teenager arrested for alleged sexual assault

Tiruppur

27 April 2021 00:30 IST

The Tiruppur City Police on Monday arrested a 16-year-old boy on charges of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

Police sources said the boy was the victim's neighbour.

Around two weeks ago, he allegedly took the girl to his residence when her parents were at work and sexually assaulted her.

On Monday, the victim told her parents about the incident, following which they lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station - Tiruppur North, the sources said.

The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the boy.

Sent to juvenile home

He was sent to the Juvenile Observation Home in Coimbatore late on Monday, the police sources said.