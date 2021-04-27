Coimbatore

Teenager arrested for alleged sexual assault

The Tiruppur City Police on Monday arrested a 16-year-old boy on charges of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

Police sources said the boy was the victim's neighbour.

Around two weeks ago, he allegedly took the girl to his residence when her parents were at work and sexually assaulted her.

On Monday, the victim told her parents about the incident, following which they lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station - Tiruppur North, the sources said.

The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the boy.

Sent to juvenile home

He was sent to the Juvenile Observation Home in Coimbatore late on Monday, the police sources said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2021 12:32:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/teenager-arrested-for-alleged-sexual-assault/article34418205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY