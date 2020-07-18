Teenage girl stabbed to death by youth near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

18 July 2020

Police are looking for the 20-year-old accused in the case

An 18-year-old girl from Perur near Coimbatore who was stabbed by a youth late on Friday, succumbed to injuries on Saturday. The accused allegedly had a strained relationship with the girl, S. Aiswarya, a resident of M.R Garden in Arumugagoundanur near Perur.

Aiswarya’s father Sakthivel, also suffered stab injuries while attempting to save her. His condition is stable according to authorities of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Police said Aiswarya was stabbed by C. Ratheesh (20) who also hails from the same locality around 8.30 p.m. on Friday. A first-year B.Com student of a college in Perur, Aiswarya was in a relationship with Ratheesh according to the police.

The police said that the boy and the girl belonged to different castes and the latter’s parents warned her to sever the relationship. The girl was not talking to Ratheesh since March, said the police.

On Friday, Ratheesh came to her house and asked her why she was not talking to him. During the course of the argument, Ratheesh allegedly stabbed Aiswarya on her chest and abdomen. He also stabbed her father, who suffered cuts in both hands.

The father and daughter were admitted to the CMCH. The police said that Aiswarya’s condition deteriorated on Saturday morning and she succumbed to the wounds.

The Perur police are on the look out for Ratheesh.