Techtextil India to have special platform for medical textiles

June 16, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Techtextil 2023, which will be held in Mumbai from September 12 to 14, will have a separate platform for the South India Textile Research Association’s (SITRA) medical textiles.

According to a press release, the medical textiles expo called Meditex-2023 will be a pavilion focussing on medical textiles with high growth applications. There will be live demonstrations too.

A report published by Ministry of Textiles on Indian technical textiles says the potential of the medical textiles market with a 5% share is valued approximately at $1.125 billion in 2021-2022.

Also read: A textile exhibition in Kochi presents lost Indian motifs and prints

SITRA’s Centre of Excellence for Medical Textiles, established in 2008, organised MEDITEX — an international medical textile expo and conference in 2014 and 2018. In 2023, the expo will be held as a part of Messe Frankfurt India’s Techtextil India 2023.

Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holding Ltd., said, “Medical textiles being one of the categories of technical textiles, and with its scope and growth opportunities promisingly scaling up, this collaboration will mean a boon to the industry visitors to have a [glimpse] of entire innovations not only in technical textiles but also in medical textiles”.

Prakash Vasudevan, Director of SITRA, said a common platform where manufacturers can exhibit new products/technologies that will help the industry expand business opportunities is essential.