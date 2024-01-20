GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Technology with human ingenuity holds the key for the future: Nasscom chairperson 

January 20, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
NASSCOM chairperson Rajesh Nambiar handing over degree certificate to a candidate of Kumaraguru College of Technology, Coimbatore, in the presence of correspondent of Kumaraguru Institutions M. Balasubramaniam (left) and joint correspondent Shankar Vanavarayar. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

In the backdrop of advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics, the future is bright for those who can handle these technologies with creativity, critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving skill sets, Rajesh Nambiar, chairperson of National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) said on Saturday.

The technical landscape is ever-evolving and one needs to adapt to the pace of developments with a global mindset to assimilate varied perspectives, Mr. Rajesh Nambiar said, addressing graduands of Kumaraguru College of Technology.

Mr. Nambiar handed over degree certificates to 2,040 graduands in the presence of M. Balasubramaniam, correspondent, Kumaraguru Institutions, and joint correspondent Shankar Vanavarayar.

With strong economic indicators and technology-fuelled growth across sectors, India was marching towards becoming the third largest economy after US and China by 2030.

India’s digital infrastructure has become quite strong by innovation.. 46% of all the fast payments in the world happen in India through UPI. The future for Indians is looking good with the combination of young talented workforce and vibrancy in economy.

The world is recognising India and its potential. As a country India has never been in a better place than where it is today, Mr. Nambiar said.

D. Saravanan, principal, presented the annual report.

