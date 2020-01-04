‘Technology in classrooms cannot replace teachers’

Technology in education, particularly in classrooms, was changing the way the teaching-learning happened but it could not replace teachers, Nandini Rangaswamy, Chairperson, GRG Institutions, said at the inauguration of Edu Intec 2020, an exhibition-cum-conference the Codissia had organised here on Friday.

“There is a fundamental shift in learning process. The millennial do not want to learn by rote; they want to learn at their own pace, place, on their choice. Basically, they want to choose what, when, where, from whom and how to learn. This has largely been aided by technology. But no way the technology can replace teachers.”

But teachers needed to embrace technology as conventional classroom was outdated. They also should realise the fact that classrooms had turned learner-centric. In embracing the technology, the faculty should realise that it could at best be only a tool for enhanced learning.

In this context, generation and dissemination of information were of importance and therefore e-content generation had gained prominence, Ms. Rangaswamy said.

Use of digital platforms and multimedia content was needed to make classrooms attractive to students as smart mobile phones, computers, cinemas and almost everything outside classrooms seemed to attract them, said G.D. Rajkumar, Trustee, Geedee Technical Training Institute.

But in using digital content or any form of technology, the institutions should understand that it could at best be a tool and overuse of technology could turn students restless, as a few studies had shown.

The schools should, instead, adopt such teaching and learning techniques that what the students learnt stayed with them for long.

Emphasising the importance of vocational education, he said when Germany realised that graduates had started preferring white-collar jobs to blue-collar ones, the government made it compulsory for students to undergo vocational training along with college studies.

India should, perhaps, adopt such a step because it was becoming increasingly difficult to find graduates with good skill sets and it was imperative that the Central Government do so at the earliest while it tried to make the country a manufacturing hub.

On the first day of the three-day conference, speakers spoke on teacher training, pedagogy, technology adoption and school management.

Codissia president R. Ramamurthy and other office-bearers were present at the inauguration.