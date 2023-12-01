ADVERTISEMENT

Technology developed with German collaboration installed for trial at Tiruppur to treat textile effluents

December 01, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A pilot project developed with German collaboration to treat textile effluents was inaugurated at Kunnankalpalayam Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in Tiruppur on December 1.

Funding for the three-year project is from the Indo German Science and Technology Centre and is taken up under the Indo German collaboration. After lab tests, a pilot-scale electrochemical ozone oxidation process (ECOOP) reactor and CDI are installed at Kunnankalpalayam CETP and it can treat 350 litres of effluent an hour.

ALSO READ
Tiruppur textile processing sector struggles with mixed waste salt

The technology removes colour and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), does not produce sludge, skips two processes deployed now in effluent treatment, and gives savings in cost, manpower and space, according to one of the principal investigators, Indumathi M Nambi of IIT Madras. The project was launched in 2020 and trials at the field level will go on for about six months. “The technology can reduce the large land requirements, high aeration, skill and time taken of a biological waste water treatment,” said a press release.

IIT Madras, RWTH Aachen University, Goeth Universitat, Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company, Ibacon and Eurofins are the partners for the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

T. Christuraj, Ditrict Collector of Tiruppur, inaugurated the pilot plant. Details of the project are available on efectro.org

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US