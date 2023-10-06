Technology centre inaugurated at Kolli Hills Government ITI

October 06, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Namakkal

An Industry 4.0 technology centre in association with Tata Technologies was inaugurated at Kolli Hills Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Namakkal district on Friday.

Commissioner of Employment and Training K. Veera Raghava Rao inaugurated the centre that was set up at ₹34.65 crore.

At the function, Mr. Veera Raghava Rao said that with 87% Corporation Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from Tata, the centre was set up with modern technologies. Of the ₹34.65 crore, buildings were constructed at ₹3.73 crore, and machines, spare parts, and modern software were set up at ₹30.69 crore.

During the 2021–22 Assembly session, it was announced that to provide immediate employment for students completing ITI and increase their training in accordance with changing technologies, government ITIs would be upgraded as technology centres. Based on that announcement, 71 ITIs had been upgraded as technology centres at ₹2,877 crore. This was a special event in the development of ITIs.

In these centres, modern training would be given to students in robotics, industrial automation, manufacturing process control, advanced manufacturing, mechanical electric vehicles, the internet of things, additive manufacturing, industrial painting, advanced plumping, and advanced automobile technology. While students got training in these technologies and machines, they would also get opportunities to operate machines in big industries, Mr. Rao added.

Explaining the job opportunities, the Commissioner said students who underwent training in these modern technologies were getting good opportunities in big corporate companies. In the campus interview conducted this year, around 80% of students got job offers.

In the function, District Collector S. Uma and officials participated.

