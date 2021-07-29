Technology centre for MSMEs in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

29 July 2021 00:52 IST

Coimbatore’s Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises are all set to benefit from a technology centre as the State government is in the process of handing over 14.6 acres to the Union government for the project.

An official at the MSME Development Institute said the State government will hand over the land, located near Arasur, to the Centre soon. The project is expected to attract nearly ₹200 crore investment and is likely to be commissioned in a couple of years.

Advertising

Advertising

The centre will have production, training, and product development facilities. It will be similar to an advanced tool room for MSMEs. It will even have accommodation facilities for the trainees. When commissioned, the technology centre will be a separate entity serving the MSMEs. The Union government is developing a similar centre in Kerala, the official said.

The project is funded by the World Bank and the government, the official added.