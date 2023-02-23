Technology centre coming up at ₹200 crore in Coimbatore

February 23, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Central government will set up a technology centre here at a cost of ₹200 crore to support Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) V. Thirugnanam, the Joint Director of MSME Development and Facilitation Office, S Suresh Babuji, announced the project at a meeting organised here recently by Codissia on import and export schemes. The Centre was full funded by the Union government and the State government had provided 11 acres at Arasur for the project. This would be the second Technology Centre for MSMEs in the State, next to Chennai and the government had announced 15 such Centres across the country. One centre was inaugurated at Puducherry last week.

The facility would have laboratories and training facilities for MSMEs across industrial sectors. It would also promote innovation and startups and extend technical support to the units. “The process has started to set up the Centre here,” Mr. Thirugnanam said.

Coimbatore was a heterogenous industrial centre with MSMEs operating for several sectors such as textiles and engineering. The technology centre would benefit all the sectors, he said.

