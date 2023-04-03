ADVERTISEMENT

Technological advance enabled functioning of judiciary during COVID-19 pandemic, says Justice P. Sathasivam

April 03, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

Justice M.M. Sundresh (second right), Judge, Supreme Court of India, unveiled the statue of advocate A P. Chinnasamy during his centenary year celebration in Erode on Saturday. Justice P. Sathasivam (third left), Former Chief Justice of India and Former Governor of Kerala, is in the picture. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Former Chief Justice of India and former Governor of Kerala P. Sathasivam said technological advance facilitated functioning of judiciary during COVID-19 pandemic. He said there was a dire need for systematic and scientific approach to technology integration in the judiciary. 

Speaking at a function organised by The Advocates Association, Erode, to celebrate the centenary year of legendary advocate A.P. Chinnasamy, here on Saturday, Mr. Justice Sathasivam said that the legal fraternity had made available themselves to their clients even during the pandemic.

He said that technological development that facilitated our work during the crisis was indisputable as the crisis had brought new challenges for the administration and functioning of the courts at all levels of the judiciary. Some commentators had expressed concern that conducting proceedings online, particularly by the Supreme Court and the High Courts, would endanger the principle of open court hearings.

“In my view, I personally prefer open court hearings. But, on a positive outlook, I believe that the crisis will serve as a catalyst to unleash the potential of technology to improve success in the judicial system,” he added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from using modern technology, members of the bar must utilise Lok Adalat Mediation and Conciliation in cases related to land dispute, partition, accident compensation, matrimonial, labour and other issues.

Chief guest, Justice M.M. Sundresh, Judge, Supreme Court of India, who released the souvenir and unveiled the statue of the late advocate A.P. Chinnasamy, said that the efforts that one takes when alive should be meaningful and be a lesson to others. “Others must speak about us even after our death,” he said and recalled the contributions of Chinnasamy and asked young lawyers to learn from him. 

Special addresses were given by Justice T.V. Masilamani, Former Judge, High Court of Madras, and sitting Judges of the High Court of Madras, Justice B. Pugalenthi, Justice Anitha Sumanth, Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice R. Mahadevan.

B. Murugesan, Principal District Judge, Erode, S. Silambanan, Senior Counsel and Additional Advocate General of Tamil Nadu, V.K. Muthusay, Senior Counsel, N. Marappan, Co-Chairman and Member, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Ayyavoo, Secretary, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, also spoke. 

S.K. Varunkumar, Advocate, welcomed the gathering. C. Muthukumar, Advocate, presented the vote of thanks. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US