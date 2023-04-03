Technological advance enabled functioning of judiciary during COVID-19 pandemic, says Justice P. Sathasivam

April 03, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - ERODE

Former Chief Justice of India and former Governor of Kerala P. Sathasivam said technological advance facilitated functioning of judiciary during COVID-19 pandemic. He said there was a dire need for systematic and scientific approach to technology integration in the judiciary.

Speaking at a function organised by The Advocates Association, Erode, to celebrate the centenary year of legendary advocate A.P. Chinnasamy, here on Saturday, Mr. Justice Sathasivam said that the legal fraternity had made available themselves to their clients even during the pandemic.

He said that technological development that facilitated our work during the crisis was indisputable as the crisis had brought new challenges for the administration and functioning of the courts at all levels of the judiciary. Some commentators had expressed concern that conducting proceedings online, particularly by the Supreme Court and the High Courts, would endanger the principle of open court hearings.

“In my view, I personally prefer open court hearings. But, on a positive outlook, I believe that the crisis will serve as a catalyst to unleash the potential of technology to improve success in the judicial system,” he added.

Apart from using modern technology, members of the bar must utilise Lok Adalat Mediation and Conciliation in cases related to land dispute, partition, accident compensation, matrimonial, labour and other issues.

Chief guest, Justice M.M. Sundresh, Judge, Supreme Court of India, who released the souvenir and unveiled the statue of the late advocate A.P. Chinnasamy, said that the efforts that one takes when alive should be meaningful and be a lesson to others. “Others must speak about us even after our death,” he said and recalled the contributions of Chinnasamy and asked young lawyers to learn from him.

Special addresses were given by Justice T.V. Masilamani, Former Judge, High Court of Madras, and sitting Judges of the High Court of Madras, Justice B. Pugalenthi, Justice Anitha Sumanth, Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice R. Mahadevan.

B. Murugesan, Principal District Judge, Erode, S. Silambanan, Senior Counsel and Additional Advocate General of Tamil Nadu, V.K. Muthusay, Senior Counsel, N. Marappan, Co-Chairman and Member, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Ayyavoo, Secretary, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, also spoke.

S.K. Varunkumar, Advocate, welcomed the gathering. C. Muthukumar, Advocate, presented the vote of thanks.