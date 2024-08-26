ADVERTISEMENT

Passport Seva Project system to undergo technical maintenance from August 29 to September 2

Published - August 26, 2024 09:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Passport Seva Project (PSP) system will be undergoing a technical maintenance and hence, will be unavailable across the country between 8 p.m. August 29 and 6 a.m. September 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The release from the Regional Passport Office, Coimbatore, said that applicants, who have got confirmed appointment to submit the passport application form at Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) on August 30, are requested to reschedule their appointment for the next available day.

In case of any assistance in rescheduling required, applicants are advised to contact Regional Passport Office, Coimbatore, via email rpo.cbe@mea.gov.in.

As per the release, no enquiry and any other passport related services will be entertained on August 30 at the Regional Passport Office, Coimbatore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US