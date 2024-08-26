The Passport Seva Project (PSP) system will be undergoing a technical maintenance and hence, will be unavailable across the country between 8 p.m. August 29 and 6 a.m. September 2.

The release from the Regional Passport Office, Coimbatore, said that applicants, who have got confirmed appointment to submit the passport application form at Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) on August 30, are requested to reschedule their appointment for the next available day.

In case of any assistance in rescheduling required, applicants are advised to contact Regional Passport Office, Coimbatore, via email rpo.cbe@mea.gov.in.

As per the release, no enquiry and any other passport related services will be entertained on August 30 at the Regional Passport Office, Coimbatore.