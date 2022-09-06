Technical glitches affect document registration in Coimbatore

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE
September 06, 2022 18:51 IST

Sometimes the registration goes on till late evening in Coimbatore, say document writers. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Technical glitches are affecting registration of documents here for the last few days, say document writers.

S. Eswaran, president of the Coimbatore district document writers’ association, says of the 17 registration offices in Coimbatore, the smaller ones usually register at least 100 documents a day and the bigger ones register about 200 documents each. For the last one month, document registration has been affected because of technical issues.

Sometimes the registration goes on till late evening, sometimes tokens are not generated for registration, and there are problems while taking photographs or getting the receipts. There are delays and the entire process takes a lot of time. If registration is affected for one day, all those who are unable to get token on a specific day try for the next day. Last week, on one day, documents were returned at 11 p.m. and the property buyers/sellers had to return without registering. The public are hit badly, especially if they are travelling to the district from other places, he says.

An official in the Registration Department said the problem was acute last week across the State. The situation was better on Monday, but the system slowed down by evening. There were not many complaints on Tuesday. However, the Department was monitoring the situation on a daily basis. There was also a problem because there was a rush for tokens for specific slots, especially on auspicious days, he said.

