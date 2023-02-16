Technical conclave on advancement in manufacturing organised in Coimbatore

February 16, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Centre of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing (TANCAM), a centre created by TIDCO in association with Dassault Systems, and Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association, recently organised a technical conclave on “Evolution, Intelligence and Advancement in Manufacturing” here.

More than 200 participants were present, including MSME industry owners and faculty members and students from colleges.

The session focused on the importance of leveraging technological advancement in manufacturing sector for MSMEs and how Dassault’s 3Dexperience platform can assist MSMEs in advanced manufacturing, according to a press release.

Knitwear fair

The India International Knit Fair Association will organise the 49th India International Fair from March 22 to 24, 2023 for Autumn- Winter Collection at IKF Complex in Tiruppur. The main theme of the event will be “Promoting Sustainability and Come & Explore the MMF Apparel Potential.”

The association has tied-up with BAA, ABAT (Association of Buying Agent for Textiles), BSL and NIFT-A (Association of NIFT Alumini) and invited its members / sourcing consultants to visit the fair. The event will be supported by Tirupur Exporters’ Association, Handloom Export Promotion Council, Karur Textile Manufacturers Exporters Association, and AHEA.

Recognition

The Institute of Indian Foundrymen, Coimbatore Chapter, has received the Viswamitra Kapur Memorial Award for IIF Chapter of the Year and the IIF, Southern Region, was recognised with IIF Region of the Year Award, according to a press release from S. Muthukumar, chairman of IIF, Southern Region.

Special camp held

UCO Bank conducted a home loan camp here recently.

A press release said leading property promoters and builders took part in the special home loan mela. The price of apartments started at ₹18 lakh. The bank gave loans at relatively low interest rates and without consultation or document fee.

Crematorium commissioned

Shri. K. Gopal Memorial Trust with funding from C.R.I group has commissioned at its Moksha Griha Crematorium a fully automatic gas furnace with a new 100 ft height chimney with scrubber system, zero discharge treatment plant, and refurbishment of a few other facilities with an investment of ₹1.5 crore.

The digitally operated, fully automated furnace has hot hearth design with multi-chamber air control facility so that there are low levels of emissions, according to a press release.

Facility opened

Flex has opened a global business service centre in Coimbatore. This is Flex’s third GBS centre in the country, with two others in Chennai and Pune.

“This new GBS facility at Coimbatore will work cohesively with GBS Chennai and Pune to further advance the value GBS can provide to Flex,” said Balroop Grewal, Senior Vice-President Operations at Flex.

Flex is operating in India since 2001 and employs over 5,000 people. It also has two manufacturing facilities in Sriperumbudur and two global services and solutions facilities in Bengaluru, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT