Technical advisory committee constituted for rescue and treatment of elephants

The Forest Department has constituted a technical advisory committee consisting of experienced veterinary science professionals to guide the forest veterinary team of Coimbatore Circle in dealing with elephant rescue operations and treating of ailing elephants.

Technical advice was sought from the members of the committee for the treatment of an ailing male elephant that has been roaming the Mettupalayam forest range.

A. Sukumar, Forest Veterinary Officer of Coimbatore Circle, is the convenor of the committee that has 14 veterinary science professionals of various ranks and specialisations as members.

R. Thirumurugan, director (Veterinary), Vinpearl Safari and Conservation Park, Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam, is the only member of the committee from abroad.

“The status of elephant is the best indicator of the conservation status of forests. Coimbatore Division of Coimbatore Circle is notified as Coimbatore elephant reserve under Project Elephant. The technical advisory committee is formed in order to support, assist and advise the forest veterinary team of Coimbatore circle to deal with emerging wildlife health issues and wild animals in physical distress,” said the order issued by I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore Circle, regarding the constitution of the committee.

As per the order, the committee will guide authorities of Coimbatore Forest Division regarding procurement of essential and emergency equipment, medical aids, medicines, etc., which are to be kept ready for immediate action. The District Forest Officer, Coimbatore Division, or the Forest Veterinary Officer can seek the members of the committee to participate in rescue missions in person. The term of the committee is one year.