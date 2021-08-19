Tech startup for senior citizens launches service in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Alserv, which offers non-real estate based services to senior citizens, targets serving about 500 customer families in Coimbatore district by 2022.

Jagadish Ramamoorthy, co-founder and director of Alserv, told The Hindu that the technology-based startup has roped in over 50 verified vendors to offer services under five broad categories - food and catering, housekeeping and maintenance, healthcare and medical, safety and security and concierge - for the elderly. Alserv caters to over 750 families in Chennai and launched its services in Coimbatore recently. The services will be available at the houses of the senior citizens.

While Coimbatore has a large number of retirement communities, there is a huge population of senior citizens living outside these communities in the district. The app-based services of Alserv can also be availed by dialling 044-46664888 or sending message on WhatsApp to 917397444888. Alserv plans to reach out to senior citizens in Tiruppur and Pollachi too, with its launch in Coimbatore, he said.

During COVID-19, Alserv’s subscribers increased 500 % and the company launched several new services. The vendors and their service partners will be verified and ensure professional services , he added.

Apart from Coimbatore, Alserv will expand to Kochi too.