TECA welcomes court order on wind energy generation

A recent order by the Madras High Court regarding generation of power by wind mills that are 20 to 25 years old in the State has come as a relief to renewable energy generators.

A press release from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers’ Association (TECA) president S. Ashok said that when the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) started to refuse the adjustment of wind energy generated from the wind energy generating capacities that had completed 20/25 years, many of the generators had individually filed writ petitions both, at the Principal Seat at Madras and the Bench at Madurai High Court.

The recent High Court order on this has allowed all the writ petitions and directed the Tangedco to permit all the wind energy generators to generate and adjust the power with banking facility also, as found incorporated in the respective Energy Wheeling Agreements (EWAs), even beyond the life time of 20/25 years.

The association members have wind and solar energy generation capacities and they welcome the judgement, he said.

"This Order will be a critical order which will encourage more investment in green energy," Mr. Ashok said.