TECA welcomes amendment

Coimbatore

07 August 2020 23:18 IST

The Tamilnadu Electricity Consumers Association has urged the Tamilnadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to strengthen the Low Tension (LT) power infrastructure in the State.

In a press release, association president S.R. Rabinder welcomed the recent amendment to the Tamilnadu Electricity Supply Code, increasing the permitted maximum sanctioned demand for LT consumers. The consumers could now go up to 150 kW (approximately 200 HP) of maximum sanctioned demand as against 112 kW (150 HP) earlier.

Advertising

Advertising

This was expected to create a demand from LT power consumers. Hence, the Tangedco should strengthen the infrastructure, he said.