Teas screened for award

COIMBATORE

10 April 2021 23:44 IST

The first round of screening for the Golden Leaf India Awards: Southern Tea Competition (TGLIA) was held at Coonoor on Saturday.

According to a press release, the 17th edition of the competition, organised by the United Planters Association of South India and the Tea Board of India, received 133 entries from 40 estates, companies or factories from the Nilgiris, Wayanad, Anamallais, etc.

Arun Kumar, convenor of the organising committee of the competition, said that a three-member panel comprising of Koshy Panicker of J. Thomas & Co, A. Noor Mohamed of Paramount Tea Marketing, and Thomas Mathews of Forbes & Co evaluated the teas.

The assessment was based on several factors, including dry leaf appearance, infused or spent leaf appearance, and colour, taste/flavour, briskness and strength. The teas qualifying the first level of screening will also be screened for pesticide residue parameters and heavy metals in a NABL accredited laboratory of UPASI Tea Research Foundation.

This edition of the competition will feature a "virtual and live remote tasting" of teas for the final screening, the press release added.