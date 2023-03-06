Teams to be formed to track wild elephant that has reportedly killed four, in Erode’s Kadambur Hills

March 06, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - ERODE

With four lives lost to human-animal conflict in Kadambur Hills in two months, all incidents in which a single elephant is believed to be involved, the Forest Department has now decided to form special teams to track the movement of the elephant and decide on the next course of action.

On Sunday, two men, S. Bommae Gowdar, 55, and J. Sithu Mari, 65, were killed by the wild elephant when they were riding pillion on a two-wheeler on the Gundri – Makkampalayam forest road. Their bodies were taken to the Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam and postmortem examinations were completed on Monday, and the bodies handed over to their relatives.

Kadambur Forest Range officials said that a compensation of ₹5 lakh each would be given to the two families and handed over ₹50,000 each, initially, to the families on Monday.

Village residents said that on January 24, a man was killed on the same road while on December 25, 2022, another village resident was killed by the elephant on the Gundri – Kadambur road. All the four victims belong to Gundri panchayat and villagers claim that a tusker was involved in all the incidents.

While the T.N. State Transport Corporation operates two bus services from Kadambur to Makkampalayam, the narrow 9 km forest road between Gundri and Makkampalayam is frequently used by two-wheelers. “Our villages are located inside the forest area and two-wheelers are our only means of transport to reach our workplace or to reach Kadambur,” a village resident said. He said he wanted the elephant to be captured, radio-collared and translocated to other forest areas, as people live in fear.

Officials said that range-level special teams would be formed to monitor the movement of the elephant, and based on observations, further decisions would be taken. They added that the forest area in Kadambur has a significant elephant population and they were not sure whether the same elephant was involved in all the four incidents.