Teams formed to probe into elephant’s death in Denkanikottai

Four teams have been formed to investigate into the death of an elephant in Denkanikottai forest range here.

According to an official source, the carcass of the 20-year-old tusker without tusks was found on July 16 in Biligal, about 14 km inside the Urigam reserve forest. The animal was suspected to have been dead for over a few days.

The official said a post-mortem was done and a report would be submitted after a week. Four teams of four members each had been pressed into search operations inside the forest. While the incident was revealed on Sunday night, the teams were combing the forest for over three days to investigate into the death on the lines of poaching.