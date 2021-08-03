Teams formed to monitor COVID-19 norms violations

Officials to visit 32 firkas in Namakkal district for at least an hour a day

The district administration has formed 32 teams to monitor adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols issued by the State government here.

In a release, District Collector Shreya P. Singh said the district had been divided into 32 firkas and a team with inter-department officials had been formed for each firka.

Ms. Singh said each team included officials from revenue, police and rural development departments and would monitor public places for at least an hour on a day for adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The team would check whether people were wearing masks in public places, and physical distancing was practised in markets, larger showrooms, buses and grocery shops. The public should not venture out of their houses without masks and the officials should ensure hand sanitation facilities were available outside business places. Ms. Singh told the officials to impose fine on offenders and advised the public to extend co-operation for the COVID-19 containment measures.