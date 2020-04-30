Coimbatore

Team visits containment areas in Salem

The field support team deputed for Salem city limits visited the containment areas and reviewed the measures taken by the Salem Corporation to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The team led by Srivenkata Priya along with Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh inspected the containment areas in Kondalampatti.

Officials said that there were five containment zones covering 19 wards in the Corporation limits. Essential items were being supplied to the zones through over 80 mobile vending vehicles.

The team reviewed the disinfection measures and also inspected the supply of essentials in containment zones. The officials advised the public to remain indoors and told the field workers to take precautionary measures against the disease.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 11:36:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/team-visits-containment-areas-in-salem/article31476084.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY