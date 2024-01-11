GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Team to visit Coimbatore to study Noyyal river system: Union Minister

January 11, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A team from the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs will visit Coimbatore soon to study the Noyyal river system, said Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu here on Thursday.

The Minister visited Siruthuli, Noyyal Life Centre and Valankulam in the city. At Siruthuli, he saw a detailed presentation on water conservation and afforestation initiatives, including ‘Nalla Thanni’, a wastewater treatment project. The project aims to study the areas affected by sewage contamination and identify suitable natural solutions to treat the contaminated water in a sustainable manner.

The members of Siruthuli also explained to the Minister details of pilot projects taken up at the water bodies in the city, including Valankulam, Sundapalayam, Vellakinar, Vedachipallam, Krishnampathy, and Selvachinthamani.

“The Minister assured his support in all our endeavours and also mentioned that a team from the Jal Shakti Ministry, New Delhi, will visit to study the Noyyal River,” said a press release from Siruthuli.

According to historian Rajesh Govindarajulu, who accompanied the Minister to the water bodies, the Minister enquired in detail about the works taken up at each water body. “We were assured of maximum attention after a study by a team from Delhi,” he said.

