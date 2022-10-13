Team of Bannari Amman college in Erode bags second runner-up in international competition

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 13, 2022 18:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The students of Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam who came second runner-up in contest.

A seven-member students team from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam bagged the second runner-up in the Singapore AUV Challenge 2022 competition held in Singapore last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

SAUVC 2022 is an international students’ competition organised by the IEEE OES Singapore with the support of the National University of Singapore and Singapore Polytechnic from September 23 to 26.

The competition challenges teams to build an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) that can perform given tasks. Each team’s AUV will have to complete five tasks and the speed and accuracy at which the AUV performs tasks will be taken into account to decide the winner. The tasks involve four widely faced challenges under water such as AUV navigation, visual identification, acoustic localisation and robotic manipulation.

A total of 42 teams from various countries were shortlisted for the event of which 16 teams qualified for the final round. Team BITAUV from Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Lab comprising Shakthivel, M. Jaswanthkumar, B. Jagajith, P.A. Tharakeshvar, R. Santhoosh, M. Aravindh and V.S. Kabilan bagged the second runner-up.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They were trained and mentored by D. Selvamuthukumaran, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, and V. Baranidharan, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app