Team of Bannari Amman college in Erode bags second runner-up in international competition

The students of Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam who came second runner-up in contest.

A seven-member students team from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam bagged the second runner-up in the Singapore AUV Challenge 2022 competition held in Singapore last month.

SAUVC 2022 is an international students’ competition organised by the IEEE OES Singapore with the support of the National University of Singapore and Singapore Polytechnic from September 23 to 26.

The competition challenges teams to build an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) that can perform given tasks. Each team’s AUV will have to complete five tasks and the speed and accuracy at which the AUV performs tasks will be taken into account to decide the winner. The tasks involve four widely faced challenges under water such as AUV navigation, visual identification, acoustic localisation and robotic manipulation.

A total of 42 teams from various countries were shortlisted for the event of which 16 teams qualified for the final round. Team BITAUV from Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Lab comprising Shakthivel, M. Jaswanthkumar, B. Jagajith, P.A. Tharakeshvar, R. Santhoosh, M. Aravindh and V.S. Kabilan bagged the second runner-up.

They were trained and mentored by D. Selvamuthukumaran, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, and V. Baranidharan, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.