ADVERTISEMENT

Team inspects proposed metro rail site in Coimbatore

Published - July 04, 2024 05:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Officials from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and Chennai Metro Rail visited a site in Ukkadam

The Hindu Bureau

T. Archunan, Director- Projects of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd, Wenyu Gu, Senior Transportation Specialist, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and other officials inspecting a site in Ukkadam for the Coimbatore metro rail project, on Thursday, July 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

A team of officials, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, inspected a site proposed for the metro rail project in Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release said Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) held a periodic review for the phase II project in Chennai that it is funding. It has also expressed interest in financing the Madurai and Coimbatore metro rail projects. Hence, a team made a preliminary visit to a site where the metro project has been proposed in Coimbatore. The Bank officials were accompanied with Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) project officials.

T. Archunan, Director-Projects of CMRL, Wenyu Gu, Senior Transportation Specialist from AIIB and Rekha Prakash, Chief General Manager-Planning, visited Ukkadam in Coimbatore.

‘Metro Rail on Sathyamangalam Road should be on an integrated flyover’

The press statement said other multi-lateral banks have also evinced interest in funding the project. However, the Union Ministry of Finance will decide on the financial institutions that will fund the proposed metro rail project in Coimbatore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Tamil Nadu government forwarded the metro rail plan to the Union government in March, seeking international finance for the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US