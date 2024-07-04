Team inspects proposed metro rail site in Coimbatore

A team of officials, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, inspected a site proposed for the metro rail project in Coimbatore.

A press release said Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) held a periodic review for the phase II project in Chennai that it is funding. It has also expressed interest in financing the Madurai and Coimbatore metro rail projects. Hence, a team made a preliminary visit to a site where the metro project has been proposed in Coimbatore. The Bank officials were accompanied with Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) project officials.

T. Archunan, Director-Projects of CMRL, Wenyu Gu, Senior Transportation Specialist from AIIB and Rekha Prakash, Chief General Manager-Planning, visited Ukkadam in Coimbatore.

The press statement said other multi-lateral banks have also evinced interest in funding the project. However, the Union Ministry of Finance will decide on the financial institutions that will fund the proposed metro rail project in Coimbatore.

The Tamil Nadu government forwarded the metro rail plan to the Union government in March, seeking international finance for the project.

