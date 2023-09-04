Team constituted to monitor water supply in Attur, says TWAD Board Managing Director in Salem

September 04, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Salem

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board Managing Director V. Dakshinamoorthy on Sunday said a team was constituted to monitor the water supply in Attur locality.

Mr. Dakshinamoorthy and Collector S. Karmegam conducted a review meeting at the Attur Municipal office regarding drinking water supply.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Dakshinamoorthy said, “we are monitoring the supply of drinking water in every district. The South-West Monsoon has reduced in some districts, and the North-East Monsoon is yet to start. We are monitoring and ensuring there are no issues with the water supply. Through the TWAD Board, 60 lakh litres of water was to be supplied to Attur, but now 53 lakh to 56 lakh litres is being supplied, and once a week, water is being supplied to the residents.”

He added, “to monitor water supply, a team was constituted which will inspect each area. Apart from Cauvery water, as the groundwater level is good in Attur locality, we will test the quality of the water, and steps will be taken to use that water. Considering the increase in population and the future needs, new water schemes will be implemented for Attur after getting funds from the government.”

Collector S. Karmegam said that inspections were conducted to fulfil the drinking water needs of the people in Attur for the next 10 years and also improve the borewells and wells. To supply drinking water at regular intervals, every month review meetings are being conducted, Mr. Karmegam added.

Representatives from Attur and Narasingapuram municipalities and officials participated..