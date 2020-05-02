Team carries out inspection

The State government-constituted Field Inspection Team led by IAS officers E. Saravanavelraj, Director, Geology and Mining, and R. Gajalakshmi, Managing Director, SIDCO, on Saturday visited various places in the city to take stock of the measures put in place during the lockdown period.

A release from the Coimbatore Corporation said the Team visited the budget canteen (Amma Unavagam) in Ramanathapuram.

It conducted a similar inspection at the make-shift vegetable market at the Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand.

The release said the Team then visited the containment zones in R.S. Puram and on Syrian Church Road to check the arrangement in place to restrict the movement of people. It checked if the Coimbatore City Police had placed barricades.

The team also visited the Corporation’s medical camp for its workers at the P.N. Pudur and visited Puliakulam where the civic body in association with Nallaram Trust cooked food to be served to the needy, the release added.