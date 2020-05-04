Coimbatore

Team asks Coimbatore Corpn. to carry out more tests

The State-constituted Field Inspection Team headed by IAS officers E. Saravanavelraj and R. Gajalakshmi has asked the Coimbatore Corporation to collect more number of swabs for COVID-19 test, sources who attended Monday’s meeting with the team said.

The Corporation now lifts 100-150 samples a day, mostly from containment zones. The team wanted it increased to 200-250 a day. Of the samples lifted from the zones, it wanted 75% to be from people who could be secondary contacts and 25% to be random samples. Thus far, the Corporation had lifted 2,280 swabs samples from people across the city.

It also wanted the Corporation to continue taking random samples from field staff – police, conservancy workers, paramedical staff, journalists and other groups who worked during the lockdown period.

The team also wanted the Corporation to put in place a mechanism to test the staff at the 12 budget canteens (Amma Unavagam). The civic body had decided to test the workers at the canteens instead of asking them to assemble at a place. The team also suggested that the containment zones be restricted to the vicinity of houses where positive cases were reported, to make the lifting of samples more representative. The sources also said the team had asked the Corporation to ensure the availability of essential commodities and devise a plan for every two days and not a week, as it did now, to make it dynamic and reflect the ground situation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 4, 2020 10:36:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/team-asks-coimbatore-corpn-to-carry-out-more-tests/article31504481.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY