Teak wood seized

COIMBATORE

20 July 2021 23:59 IST

The Forest Department seized 17 teak trees that were cut and transported from a private land near Coimbatore without obtaining proper permission from the Department.

Environmental enthusiast K. Syed alerted the Department after he found that the axed trees were transported from Kovaipudur to Tiruchi Road in Coimbatore late on Monday.

Madukkarai forest range officer Srinivasan said the trees were cut from the land belonging to a person at Kovaipudur.

The officer said the owner did not know that permission was required for its felling and transportation.

The Forest Department has registered a case against the land owner and the lorry driver under Section 35 of timber transport rule of Tamil Nadu Forest Act 1882, the officer said.

District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh said permission was required for transporting scheduled timber like teak.

It could be applied through simple procedures online, he added.