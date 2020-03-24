Teaching, non-teaching faculty continue to work

Even as the State government imposed restrictions on people’s movement under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in its efforts to combat the spread Covid-19, teaching and non-teaching faculty continued to work.

The faculty and administrative staff reported for work even though the government had a fortnight ago closed colleges for students.

Sources in the Department of Collegiate Education said that faculty and non-teaching staff in the 14 government-run and 18 government-aided colleges in the Coimbatore region continued to work as there was no communication from the Department.

The Coimbatore region comprised Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Erode districts.

Commenting on the issue, former general secretary, Association of University Teachers, C. Pichandy said the Government should have long ago taken a stand saying colleges were closed for teaching and administrative staff as well.

Just as the health of students was important, so was that of faculty.

What was the use of faculty reporting for work in the absence of students, asked N. Pasupathy, State president of the Association.

There was nothing that the faculty could do in the absence of students. And, the government not issuing directions and thereby asking the faculty and administrative staff to work had no meaning.

Instead of treating the faculty and staff like any other government employee, the government would do well to issue instructions asking them to not report for work.

It could ask the faculty and administrative staff to return to work when it reopened colleges so that they worked together to complete the academic year.

It was all the more important that the government did so as it had imposed restriction of people’s movement and stopped inter-district transport.

The Department sources said the Government was yet to issue any directions on faculty and staff reporting for duty. The teaching and non-teaching staff associations had submitted representations which the Department had taken to the notice of senior officials.

They hoped to get a clarification soon, the sources added.