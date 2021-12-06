Teaching methodologies to be modified according to this century: Minister

Salem

06 December 2021 22:54 IST

Minister for Higher Education and Pro Chancellor of Periyar University K. Ponmudi said that based on changing scenario, textbooks, teaching methodologies has to be modified according to this century and State government is working in this connection.

Addressing at the convocation ceremony of Periyar University on Monday, Mr. Ponmudi said that Higher Education Council was formed to train teachers in this regard.

The Minister said that the State government has prioritised regional language and hence Chief Minister M.K. Stalin passed an order making Tamil mandatory for all government jobs in the State.

Director of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, G. Rangarajan said that students must be encouraged to adopt the trans-disciplinary approach and efforts must be taken to teach using regional language as well as in English to increase enrolment at higher education level. He suggested that Periyar University can introduce basic data science course for all disciplines.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic he said that Universities must promote healthcare research so that country is prepared to meet future healthcare crisis head on.

Vice-Chanvellor R. Jagannathan said that six new programmes has been introduced in the University.

As many as 777 graduates for the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21 received their graduation certificates in-person at the ceremony, while 196 were gold medallists.