Teachers to be engaged on temporary basis in Adidravidar Welfare schools in Dharmapuri

January 17, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has proposed to fill up teaching vacancies in Adidravidar Welfare schools of the district through temporary appointments. According to the administration, vacancies in Adidravidar Welfare schools in the Higher Secondary, Secondary and primary classes are sought to be filled up by temporary appointments under a consolidated pay scale. Vacancies are sought to be filled for Dr.Annal Ambedkar Adidravidar Higher Secondary School, Marudhapatty(Math-1 vacancy);Government Adidravidar Welfare Elementary School in Mariyampatty (two vacancies);  and one vacancy each in the Primary schools in Marudhipatty, Nerupaandakuppam, K.Pudur, Mondukuzhi, Kannampalli, and Adidravidar Welfare School in Rajapettai.

Applications may be sent by post or in person to the Adidravidar Welfare Office at the Collectorate, 636 705 by January 19, according to the administration.

