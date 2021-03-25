Teachers test COVID-19 positive, two government schools closed in Coimbatore district

The schools have been closed for disinfection and will be reopened on Monday, officials said

The Department of School Education ordered the closure of two government schools in Coimbatore district after one faculty member in each of the schools tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said that a faculty member working in the Block Education Office located in the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Sulur tested positive on Thursday. With around 150 students studying in Class 12, the school was ordered to be closed for disinfection as per the directions of Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer P. Usha. The Class 12 students will be asked to return to the school for regular classes on Monday, the officials said.

Similarly, a 55-year-old woman employed as a teacher at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ondipudur was on leave since March 20 and had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The school was closed for three days from Wednesday for disinfection work. The 170 students studying in Class 12 will be asked to return to the school for regular classes on Monday and they will be attending online classes in the meantime, officials said.

No school student has tested positive in Coimbatore district and COVID-19 tests will be arranged if any student experiences symptoms, according to the officials.