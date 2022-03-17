Teachers should come forward to work in economically backward blocks: Minister

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has said that teachers must come forward to work in economically backward blocks (EBBs) in the State.

Mr. Poyyamozhi along with Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan, MLAs and other people’s representatives conducted a department review with officials from five districts, Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Kallakuruchi.

Talking to presspersons, Mr. Poyyamozhi said that there are 44 economically backward blocks in the State. He added there are over three lakh teachers and over 1.5 lakh teachers have come from Southern districts. Teachers are not willing to work in EBBs and most of them are desiring to work in southern districts. Mr. Poyyamozhi said that teachers should come forward to work in such blocks.

He added it was DMK's poll promise that part-time teachers would be made permanent and it would be fulfilled. He added that they would be able to identify vacancies once the transfer counselling is over and steps would be taken to fill the vacancies in the department.

On teachers' demand that a Teachers Protection Act should be passed to protect teachers, Mr. Poyyamozhi said that teachers are like second parents to students and they reprimand students for their welfare. Similarly students should treat teachers respectfully, he said.

On sexual harassment complaints, Mr. Poyyamozhi said that awareness sessions are being conducted for students and awareness is being created through an organisation called Thulir. He added that awareness sessions are being conducted in batches. Mr.Poyyamozhi said that the Chief Minister has advised that severe action must be taken under the POCSO Act. He added that several fake complaints are also being received and they are being scrutinised.

On allegations of caste bias in 'Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme', the Minister said that volunteers are selected for the programme based on their response to a questionnaire. He added that social media credentials of the volunteers are sought and their posts are also checked. He said that two committees, one under the District Collector at the district level and the other under Principal Secretary has been formed at State-level to check complaints and immediate action is taken.

On issues in EMIS system, Mr.Poyyamozhi said that teachers were called in and the issues were checked. He added that no teacher has met or told him about the issues. He said that the data collected through EMIS system would benefit 10 other departments. He added that in two years, several benefits could be offered to students based on data collected from EMIS system.

Mr. Poyyamozhi said that private schools should not violate syllabus meant for Class 11 and 12 and prepare students for NEET examinations. He added that it was to avoid such issues, board exams are being conducted to Class 10, 11 and 12.