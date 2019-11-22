Teachers request hairstylists to provide decent haircut to students

Teachers of a government school in Pennagaram visited hairstylists in the town and distributed pamphlets advising them to offer only conventional haircut to students.

The teachers of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Pennagaram, who were tired of advising students to come to school with a descent haircut, finally decided to meet the hairstylists themselves and seek their cooperation. A team of teachers from the school visited over 30 salons in Pennagaram town and requested the hairstylists not to give unconventional ‘trendy’ haircuts to students.

“There are over 1,000 students in our school and even students from nearby schools and villages have to visit salons in Pennagaram for haircut. While there are government guidelines regarding haircut for students, many come to school sporting ‘trendy’ haircuts,” said A.Muniappan, a teacher of the school.

These students might inspire the other students to follow suit, said another teacher.

“It is only a few hairstylists who offer such trendy cuts here and all of them have offered their cooperation. We have requested them to see the boys as their own children and advise them against flaunting such styles even if they asked for it. Their association has also offered support. We also sensitised them to government guidelines in this regard,” Mr. Muniappan said.