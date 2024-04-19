Teachers protest lack of basic facilities at booths during election duty in Krishnagiri

April 19, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

In Hosur Assembly constituency, which falls under the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha segment, about 250 government school teachers participating in election duties staged a protest due to the absence of essential facilities at several polling booths on Friday.

Assigned to oversee the smooth functioning of polling at the booths in Krishnagiri constituency, the teachers said that several booths lacks basic amenities such as adequate toilets, drinking water, and food.

Stationed at Hosur Andhra Samithi as standby officers, the teachers and a few government employees faced challenges with only one restroom available for over 250 individuals. Additionally, the shortage of food, including the delay in breakfast until 10 a.m., compounded the issue, especially for those with diabetes and hypertension.

Despite being government employees from various parts of the district, the teachers found themselves in a predicament, highlighting the urgent need for proper provisions to support those involved in election duties. “Election Commission should address these issues promptly to ensure the well-being of personnel and the smooth execution of electoral processes,” one of the teachers said.

While the group protested for the first half of the day, by 3 p.m. police personnel held discussion with them and convinced them to resume their duties.

