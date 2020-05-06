Teachers pool in money to get essential for students

Thanks to the school teachers of Panchayat Union Middle School in Mittapudur who pooled in money to fund essentials to be given to students.

Most of the students of the school are children of daily wagers and one of the students told teachers here that they were not getting proper meals these days as both their parents, who are daily wagers have not gone for work since lockdown. The teachers of the school soon pooled in some money and on Tuesday they distributed ₹500 worth kit of essential items to families of students studying in the school.

M. Jayarani, headmistress of the school said, “most of the children are from really economically backward families. The parents are daily wagers and they have not been able to go for jobs. Teachers are regularly in contact with these students and we came to know that things were difficult in many families. So we teachers pooled in money and arranged kits for 80 students here.”

A.R. Mahalakshmi, assistant headmistress said, “there are seven teachers in the school and we invited parents to the school on Tuesday to come and collect the kits. For families who could not come, we delivered them at their homes.”

Another teacher from the school said that some of the students in the school are children of migrant labourers so they did not get access to the relief materials provided through ration shops here.

Ms. Jayarani said that they have a WhatsApp group in which parents and students are advised on preventive measures against COVID-19. “Awareness is created through the group and we have also advised parents to not to let children venture out of their houses. We have also made them aware about the importance of wearing masks and hand sanitation”, she said.