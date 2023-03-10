Teachers placed under suspension in Salem

March 10, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Salem

Two teachers, including the headmistress of a government school, were placed under suspension for involving students to stitch the front sheet into the answer sheet on Friday.

The Plus Two public examinations will begin on Monday (March 13). The exam preparation work is going on in all exam centres in the district. The stitching of the front sheet, which contains details of the students, in the answer sheet is going on now in schools.

Meanwhile, a video went viral in social media showing students of Salem Fort Government Girls Higher Secondary School stitching the front sheet of the answer sheet. For this work, only vocational teachers or workers should be involved.

Following this, officials from the Education Department conducted an investigation with the school headmistress, Tamilvani, and students on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Based on the inquiry, Chief Educational Officer R. Murugan issued suspension order to Tamilvani, and tailoring teacher R. Selvi.