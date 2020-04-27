Teachers, officials told to download AarogyaSetu mobile app

The Chief Educational Officer (CEO) of Coimbatore district, P. Usha, has directed the teachers and other educational officials in the district to download the Central government’s ‘AarogyaSetu’ and State government’s ‘COVID-19 Care’ mobile applications.

In a circular issued on Sunday, she said that teachers working in all kinds of schools (including government, government aided, Corporation, Adi Dravidar Welfare, CBSE and Matriculation) along with officials and workers at various offices under the Department of School Education must download and utilise these two applications on their Android smart phones.

All District Educational Officers and Block Educational Officers were asked to fill a ‘progress report’ using a spreadsheet by 5 p.m. on Tuesday after confirming the number of teachers and others who have downloaded the two mobile applications.

Ms. Usha told The Hindu that the circular is based on the instructions of the Department of School Education.

“There are some teachers who do not have smart phones. We have asked them to download using the phone of any family member,” she said.