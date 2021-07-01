Teachers, official reach out to tribal settlement

In the hope of increasing enrolment of children from tribal communities, teachers from a government school near Karamadai in the district recently visited a tribal settlement to provide spot admissions for the academic year 2021-22.

Karamadai Block Educational Officer M. Ramesh Babu said that he along with teachers from Panchayat Union Middle School, Lingapuram visited the Kanthavayal tribal settlement in the Sirumugai forest range on Monday. The teachers managed to enrol 11 children for LKG, Class 1 and Class 6 on Monday and also distributed textbooks after the spot admissions, he said.

Mr. Babu and the teachers embarked on a coracle ride in September 2020 to reach the Kanthavayal hamlet. “Last year, we managed to enrol 14 children from this settlement,” he recalled. The teachers will visit the settlement again next week and the number of students enrolled is likely to increase then, he said.

Being a remote tribal settlement, many students did not have access to Kalvi TV – the State government’s dedicated education channel – during the COVID-19 lockdown last year, he said. This caused a few of the teachers from the Lingapuram Panchayat Union Middle School to visit the tribal settlement and take classes in adherence to COVID-19 safety protocol. “We are planning to continue this initiative this year too,” Mr. Babu said.