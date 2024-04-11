Teachers in Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, express concern over continuous decline in NIRF ranking

April 11, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In the absence of a regular Vice-Chancellor over the last two years that has apparently taken a toll on administration, senior faculty in Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, have expressed concern over the continuous decline in the NIRF ranking.

In 2023 NIRF ranking, the standing of BU in the category of ‘Universities’ at 21st position reflected a decline from the 15th position in the 2022 ranking. The score in 2023 came down to 57.82 out of 100 from 58.25 in 2022. Likewise, under the ‘Overall’ categorisation, the BU was placed at 36th position in 2023, from 24st spot in 2022. The score under this categorisation got reduced from 57.26 to 55.58.

The rating is done under five parameters: Teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception.

The teachers are apprehensive about the BU putting up a better show in the NIRF 2024 ranking, citing unfavourable ground realities vis-a-vis the five parameters.

The absence of representation for four university teachers (one assistant professor, one associate professor and two professors) in the Syndicate, due to which the grievances could not be redressed, is bound to impact the performance on the parameter of ‘teaching, learning and resources’, according to the teachers.

This parameter factors in student strength including doctoral students, faculty-student ratio with emphasis on permanent faculty, combined metric for faculty with Ph.D or equivalent and experience, and financial resources and their utilisation.

Likewise, in the absence of regular discussion with Heads of Departments, the performance of the university with regard to the second parameter: Research and Professional Practice’ that determines the combined metric for quality of publications, IPR and patents published and granted, footprint of projects and professional practice, could also take a hit, the teachers say.

A cause for solace, however, is the current A++ ranking by NAAC Accreditation with Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.63 on a four-point scale. This ranking obtained in the latest cycle of accreditation in 2023 is valid till March 2030.

Nevertheless, with postings for vital positions being in ‘In-Charge’ level, even maintaining the existing standing could be an onerous proposition, leave alone registering improvement, say worried teachers.

The In-Charge posts include those of Registrar, Controller of Examination, School of Distance Education, and for heading the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre, Curriculum Development Cell, and Research and Development centre.

Without a regular Vice-Chancellor in place, for which a solution seems elusive due to the stand-off between the office of the Governor and the Government, on the issue of having a UGC nominee in the Vice-Chancellor search panel, there are practical difficulties for carrying out regular postings to these offices, it is learnt.

