Teachers honoured with Radhakrishnan Award

Coimbatore

09 September 2020 22:56 IST

Minister for Rural Development S.P. Velumani presented the Dr. Radhakrishnan award to 13 school teachers from Coimbatore district for their contributions for school education during the academic year 2019-20 on Wednesday.

The annual award conferred to the teachers by the State government carried a certificate, medal and ₹ 10,000 each, a release said.

The 13 awardees were K. Sornamani from Mariammal Girls Higher Secondary School, Mahalingapuram; K. Dhanasekaran from S. F.V. Government Higher Secondary School, Seeranaickenpalayam; K. Pooranipunithavathi from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ondipudur; S. Chandrasekaran from Government High School, Kurumbapalayam; R. Selvarani from Avinashilingam Girls Higher Secondary School; M. Revathi from Government Higher Secondary School, Vellamadai, A. Muralidharan from Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya TAT Kalanilayam Middle School, Periyanaickenpalayam; P. Prema from Panchayat Union Middle School, Bommanampalayam; P. Parimalam from Sri Kuppanda Gounder Elementary School, Pollachi; S. Vijayalakshmi from Corporation Primary School, Ramakrishnapuram; A. Jesintha Mary from I.C.C. Middle School; M. Sivaganesan from Panchayat Union Middle School, S. Ayyampalayam and R. Shakunthalamani, Nachiar Vidyalayam Higher Secondary School, Zamin Uthukuli, Pollachi.

Apart from Dr. Radhakrishnan award, three teachers - K. Raja from District Institute of Education and Training, Shobana Rathi from Panchayat Union Middle School in Perur Chettipalayam and A. Praburaja from Panchayat Union Middle School in Rangasamuthiram - received certificates for preparing video lessons for the online classes, the release said.

12 from Tiruppur

Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan felicitated 12 teachers from the district with the award on Monday.

13 from Erode

A total of 13 teachers from government, government-aided and private schools in Erode district received the best teacher award on Monday.

The recipients were N.K. Manimegalai, Headmistress, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kavindapadi, N. Ramasamy, Vocational Teacher, GBHSS, Sivagiri, M. Gopinath, Post Graduate Teacher, Government Girls Model HSS, Erode, M. James Paul, Headmaster, GHSS, Kasipalayam, N. Natarajan, Physical Education Teacher, GHSS, Vellode, N.K. Danabagyam, Headmistress, Government High School, Valayapalayam, S. Arokya Mary, Headmistress, Panchayat Union Elementary School, Elur, T.N. Palayam Union, S. Sathya Selvi, Headmistress, Panchayat Union Middle School, Veeranampalayam, Perundurai Union, R. Muthu, Headmaster, PUPS, Punjai Puliyampatti, Bhavani Sagar Union, K. Vasanthi, Headmistress, PUPS, Savakattupalayam, Nambiyur Union, N. Manimegalai, Headmistress, PUMS, Kondappanaicken Palayam, Sathyamangalam Union, R. Kalavathi, Headmistress, PUPS, Chithode, Erode Union and L. Muthukrishnan, Principal, Jaycees Matric Higher Secondary School, Erode.

11 Salem teachers receive certificate

In Salem,

Minister for Social Welfare V. Saroja distributed certificates to 11 teachers.