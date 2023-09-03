ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers honoured at SSVM Transforming India Conclave 2023 in Coimbatore

September 03, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Teachers who made significant contributions in their field were honoured with awards at the valediction of the SSVM Transforming India Conclave 2023, held from September 1 to 3.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap honoured the teachers with the ‘Inspirational Guru’ award on Sunday at the SSVM World School.

Organised by the SSVM Group of Institutions, the conclave featured a line-up of speakers who shared their insights with the next generation.

Mr. Prathap said, “Teachers are the unsung heroes, moulding the leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals of tomorrow. Their unwavering commitment is a beacon of hope for India’s youth, and together, we are paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous India.”

Founder and Managing Trustee of SSVM, Manimekalai Mohan, said, “The students presented a wealth of innovative ideas, and I firmly believe they will thrive in their chosen pursuits. The future is brimming with vast potential and optimism.”

